Amlak International signs agreement with Temenos

LAHORE (PR): Amlak International, the world's leading real estate finance company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Temenos, the world leader in banking and financial software, for its flagship Core Lending System T24 in place of its existing legacy system. National Data Consultant (NDC), a Pakistan based IT consultancy, will implement the new system as the authorized partner of Temenos in Middle East and Africa region.

The new lending system, which is based on the latest in the banking and financial software industry, will enable Amlak's global operations to be more efficient, enhance procedures and reduce the processing time to meet customer needs.

The agreement was signed by Amlak CEO Abdullah Al Sudairi, Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director Temenos Middle East & Africa, and Ammara Masood, CEO of National Data Consultant (NDC).

Commenting on the agreement Amlak's CEO, Abdullah Al Sudairi stated "This step is part of Amlak's global strategy to adopt leading best practices and professional standards to stimulate its position within the real estate finance sector. These procedures and operations will enhance the company's ability to meet its customer’s needs.” Al-Sudairi pointed out that Temenos' choice of operational solutions reflects Amlak's commitment to cooperate with the best banking and financial system providers to ensure the delivery of high quality products and solutions in line with Amlak's global philosophy.

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director of Temenos is proud to have reached this agreement with Amlak International, which will allow Temenos to replace Amlak's current Core Lending system with the latest Digital Lending systems and managing the process of transformation with the processing systems, which will be reflected in enhancing the level of service to customers and support the competitiveness of Amlak's global services.

HabibMetro to launch PayPak Debit Card

KARACHI (PR): In an initiative to enhance financial penetration and broaden access to formal financial services in Pakistan, HabibMetro Bank has signed an agreement with 1Link (Guarantee), an interbank payment network service provider in the country, to issue PayPak Debit Cards.

PayPak is the first domestic payment scheme in Pakistan that is aimed at providing an indigenous, cost-effective alternative to international payment solutions. PayPak is geared towards improving the access to ATMs and point-of-sale terminals across the country and complements the State Bank of Pakistan’s objective of greater financial inclusion in the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Sirajuddin Aziz, President & CEO, and Khadim Ali Nanji, Head of Operations, Habib Metropolitan Bank, stated, “PayPakis an excellent local payments alternative that enhances the outreach of financial services in Pakistan. HabibMetro Bank is pleased to join hands with 1 Link and contribute towards shaping a more inclusive financial landscape that better supports sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.”

NajeebAgrawalla, CEO of 1Link, commented, “1Link welcomes HabibMetro Bank’s initiative of issuing PayPak Debit Cards. Together, we endeavor to serve the unbanked population of the country through efficacious payment solutions.” PIA announces online check-in facility for passengers

KARACHI (PR): PIA has announced the commencement of its mobile apps and online check-in facility for passengers. The airline’s passengers will now be able to book their tickets online, give feedback and also check-in through PIA website or mobile apps prior to arrival at the airport.

These added facilities and features are part of the Digital Transformation Program at PIA with the aim to facilitate its passengers by providing online and self service capabilities. On one hand the mobile app will facilitate PIA customers and on other hand it will help the national flag carrier PIA to increase its direct sales.

Online check-in facility is available both on PIA website and its mobile apps, however initially available for domestic flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and will soon be implemented on all other domestic and international flights.

Passengers will be able to perform web check-in 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure and up to 03 hours before the flight departure time. However, passengers with web check-in would be required to report at check-in counter for baggage drop off at least 45 minutes prior to the flight departure time due to stringent security checks at the airport.

Acting CEO PIA, Nayar Hayat, while sharing his views on the occasion, said that online check-in through website and mobile apps is a step forward in our quest to improve passenger experience with PIA and we will continue to bring further improvements in order to facilitate and please our passengers. He congratulated PIA’s ICT Department for the design and implementation of the new mobile apps and online check-In capability.

PSO inks fuel supply agreement with Railways

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s leading oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has further strengthened its business relationship with Pakistan Railways with the signing of a major fuel supply agreement under which PSO will meet Pakistan Railways' fuel and lubricants requirements.

After a stringent, transparent and competitive process, PSO successfully secured the contract of supplying High Speed Diesel (HSD), Furnace Oil (FO), lubricants and greases business for a five-year period to Pakistan Railways.

The agreement was signed by General Manager Lubricants& Chemicals PSO, Qasim Zaheer and Chief Controller of Purchase Pakistan Railways, Syed Mir Badshah. Present at the signing ceremony were Managing Director PSO, Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, Minister Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid KhaqanAbbasi and various other senior executives from both the organizations.

Federal Minister for Railways said,” Pakistan Railways is working for long term agreements with big national and international suppliers to make the system effective. The fuel supply agreement between Pakistan Railways and PSO is not only cost effective but also help to reduce the repetition of work.”

Expressing his views on the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Resources, stated, “I am positive that the agreement will enable both the national organizations, PSO and Pakistan Railways, to enhance their role in the process of national development and contribution to the national exchequer. I look forward to witnessing these two organizations working together to ascend to greater heights.”

PSO has put forth and offered these significantly superior quality fuels, lubricants and greases at the most economical of packages to Pakistan Railways for their entire range of engines and machineries at all locations nationwide. The highest quality PSO fuel would undoubtedly result in better performance of Railways engines including the latest fleet of new and efficient locomotives that it purchased recently. This will further bring savings of millions of rupees to Pakistan Railways and the national exchequer.

Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, MD PSO, stated, “Not only will PSO be providing Pakistan Railways with unmatched quality and quantity of fuels and lubricants, but it will also be providing them a hassle-free one-window solution for their entire fuel and lubricant requirements.”

PSO takes immense pride in offering the best quality fuel and lubricants to its customers. The High Speed Diesel imported by PSO is the best quality HSD available in Pakistan with a lowest sulphur content, which is the most environment friendly and lowest emission diesel fuel marketed in the country. Pakistan State Oil also has the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art Lubricant Manufacturing Terminal (LMT) in Pakistan which produces highest quality lubricants that are API compliant and certified. General Manager PSO QasimZaheerstated that “Due to fully automated process, the chances of human error is minimized which ensure consistent high quality and ensures efficient lubricants blending process.”

Having secured the business for five years will enable Pakistan State Oil to efficiently plan the procurement of fuel and raw materials for Pakistan Railways thus causing huge savings to the Railways and the national exchequer.