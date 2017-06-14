ISLAMABAD - The generation shortfall ratio has reduced from 52 percent in 2012 and 67 percent in 2013 to 15.4 percent in June 2017.

"Four years journey which has brought us close to achieving our target of loadshedding free Pakistan," said minister for water and power Khwaja Asif in a tweet here on Tuesday. As per the tweet, average generation reached to 18052MW in June 2017, as compared to 11240MW in June 2012 and 11840MW in June 2013.

The shortfall at average values has been reduced from 5830MW in 2012 and 7938MW in June 2013 to 2789MW in 2017. Similarly, the generation shortfall ratio has reduced from 52 percent in 2012 and 67 percent in 2013 to 15.4 percent in June 2017.

Peak generation increased from 12946MW in 2012 and 13326MW in 2013 to 19248MW in 2017. The total demand as of 1200 Hrs on June 13, 2017 was 22436MW against the generation of 17872MW. The total shortfall was 4564MW while there is no unscheduled loadshedding, the tweet claimed. Giving break up of generation, the minister tweeted that Hydel generation was 5354MW, Genco's 3086MW and IPP's were 9432MW.