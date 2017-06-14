ISLAMABAD - The federal government has released Rs 681.316 billion for different social sector developmental projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion.

According to latest data released by ministry of planning, the government released Rs 22.573 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total allocation of Rs 28.625 billion.

The government also released Rs 193.67 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs 192 billion.

In addition, Rs 129.78 billion were released for Water and Power Development Authority and other power sector projects as against the total allocation of Rs 130.867 billion for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 24.493 billion was released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocation of Rs 31.716 billion.

As many as Rs 20.279 billion have been released for Higher Education Commission as compared to its total allocation of Rs 21.486 billion.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 7.824 billion has been provided to Housing and Works Division against the allocations of Rs 7.824 billion while an amount of Rs 5.993 billion has been released for Finance Division out of total Rs 10.009 billion.

The government released Rs 11.146 billion for Interior Division against its total allocation of Rs 11.146 billion while an amount of Rs 33.321 billion was released for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division out of its total allocations of Rs 29.548 billion.

The government released Rs 61.296 billion for Special Federal Development Programme for Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) and Security Enhancement under current year's development programme for the rehabilitations of TDPs.

The government also released Rs 15.651 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Block and other projects), Rs 10.8 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan (Block and Other Projects) and Rs 21.545 billion for SAFRON/FATA (Block and Other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan followed a proper mechanism to release funds. The commission releases 20 percent funds in first quarter (July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December), third quarter and 30 percent each in third quarter (January-March) and fourth quarter (April-June).

Rs 2737.27m set aside for

Industries, production div

The government has set aside Rs 2737.27 million for 13 ongoing and new development projects of Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2017-18.

According to the PSDP documents, Rs 211.736 million would be spent on the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate (Phase-1) Balochistan, while Rs 122.625 million has been earmarked for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and Trading Estate (Phase II).

For the project of establishment of Peshawar Light Engineering Center (PLEC), an amount of Rs 97.115 million has been allocated while for Water Supply Scheme for Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase II (Extension) an amount of Rs 111.855 million has been earmarked.

Likewise, among new schemes, Rs 321.5 million has been earmarked for the project of fruits, vegetables and condiments processing center, district Naushero Feroze whereas Rs 1116.961 million has been allocated for the projects Infrastructure Development of Export Processing Zone at Gawadar.

A sum of Rs 250.00 million has been allocated for National Business Development programme for SME's all over Pakistan whereas Rs 287.770 million has been allocated for Product Development Center for composites based sports goods, Sialkot.