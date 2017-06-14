PR LAHORE - A delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA), led by General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, Called on Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the minister that the electricity workers by dint of their hard work round the clock have been able to raise productivity of electricity up to 19348MW. During generation, transmission and supply of electricity and maintenance of distribution network, more than one hundred workers sacrificed their lives and far more become permanently disable.

They demanded that the electricity workers should be granted bonus on the eve of Eidul Fitr. The minister, after giving a patient hearing to the delegation, declared that Wapda/Pepco workers would be granted bonus equivalent to one month pay prior to Eid. For this positive and timely action, the union thanked the minister and assured that the Wapda/Pepco workers would continue to work hard for raising productivity of electricity and provision of better services to the consumers.

The delegation included Humayun Khan, Tarbela, Mushtaq Ahmad Niazi, Ghazi Barotha, Aasim Hameed, Mangla, Javed Iqbal Baloch and Gohar Taj.