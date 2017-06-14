LAHORE - The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has connected the Patrind hydropower plant to Muzaffarabad-II grid station through 132 kV double circuit transmission line, in Azad Jamu Kashmir.

One unit of the plant has started power generation on Tuesday and was connected with national grid, whereas with the completion of testing process, power generation will be increased to its optimal level. The 147MW Patrind hydropower plant will benefit the areas of Hazara and AJK. A separate transmission line will also be connected with 220 kV Mansehra grid station, which will improve the voltage level and help in reducing the loadshedding in AJK and Hazara Division.

The NTDC spokesman said that the government is committed to eradicate loadshedding from the country and the NTDC has already provided transmission interconnection facilities to many power generation projects with their total installed capacity of 6,164MW. These projects include Bhikki 1200MW, Haveli Bahadur Shah 1200MW, Balloki 1200MW, Sahiwal 1320MW, Chashma C3 and C4 680MW, Quaid-e-Azam 400MW (For the remaining 600 MW, a 220 kV transmission line and associated substation is already complete) and Renolia 17MW.

During the current financial year, several 500 kV and 220 kV transmission line projects are at their advanced stages of construction. For instance, out of the total 1123 km of 500 kV transmission lines of various projects, construction progress varies between from 60-90 percent. These lines include Neelum–Jhelum to Domeli, 3rd Circuit Jamshoro-Moro-Dadu-Rahim Yar Khan, Balloki to New Lahore, Haveli Bahadur Shah of 2nd interconnection and Port Qasim to the connection point at NKI to Jamshoro line. Transmission line to interconnect Neelum Jhelum Hydro power project is 90 percent complete and it will be energised well before the CoD of the power house.

Similarly, out of the total 614km of 220 kV transmission lines of multiple projects, construction progress ranges from 62-98 percent. These projects include Lal Suhanra, Jhimpir-TM Khan, Uch-Sibbi and Gharo-Jhimpir. The replacement of existing 220 kV transmission line to evacuate Tarbela Ext-4 (1410MW) power is currently under progress and shall be completed well before completion of the power plant extension project.

The NTDC has substantially reinforced its network with 2000 MVA transformation capacity through additions of power transformers in newly constructed 220 kV Chishtian and 220 kV Gujrat substations along with augmentation of three 250 MVA transformers each at 500 kV Shiekh Muhammadi, 220 kV Burhan and 220 kV Ludewala substations. All these additions and expansions have greatly contributed to alleviate the existing transmission system constraints and provided adequate room for serving additional demand on the system.