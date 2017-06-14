KARACHI - The matter of custom valuation of Iranian origin chocolates has been resolved and its price has been reduced. This was stated by Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on International Affairs, in a meeting with Moorad Nemati, Commercial Consellor of Iran in Karachi.

Sheikh Muhammad Tariq informed the house that, “The Iranian chocolate was earlier being valued by Customs at par with the higher valued brands of Swiss, French and other EU origin countries.” He further said, “The matter was pointed out in the meeting with Customs valuation authorities.”“They realized the matter and resolved by reducing its value to $170 per kg,” he added and appreciated them.