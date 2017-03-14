LAHORE - The business community has greeted the government for pursuing the Switzerland government to divulge black money information to Pakistan.

“Credit goes to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who convinced the Swiss authorities to sign an agreement with Islamabad for exchange of information on tax evaded money, they said. They said Pakistan has already signed the Multilateral Convention on Tax Matters with Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on September 14, 2016 which is going to be operational next year. They said after the operational of this convention, it will be impossible to keep tax evasion money in these countries.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that those who have billions of rupees in their Swiss accounts will no longer be able to escape the law, as all the details of their accounts will be revealed to the public. According to an estimate, at least $200 billion of Pakistani money was stashed away in Swiss banks.

Quoting a statement by a Swiss banker and a former Swiss government minister, Sheikh stated that $97 billion worth of Pakistani capital was deposited only in one bank. Similarly, Micheline Calmy-Rey, a former Swiss foreign minister, is reported to have put the amount of Pakistani money hidden in Switzerland at $200 billion — a statement that was never contradicted.

To put the enormity of this find into perspective, Pakistan’s total external debt stands at $150 billion and its gross domestic product is around $300 billion. The country can, theoretically, pay off all its debt with the money in Swiss banks, he added. “The Swiss government has offered Pakistan to sign such an agreement in the third quarter of current month that will enable us to exchange information on tax evaded money,” the PIAF chairman remarked.