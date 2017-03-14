Bahria Town launches ‘Clean Karachi’ drive

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town formally launched its voluntary ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign from Karimabad on Shahrah-e-Pakistan with a resolve to utilise its own resources and equipment to remove heaps of trash and waste spread all over the area.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Malik Riaz Hussain said, “We have been given the permission to clean this particular area in the entire city. God willing, we will prove equal to the task, by applying all our resources and equipment to rid this area of all this waste and trash and the diseases which pose a serious hazard to the health and wellbeing of the citizens.

Bahria Town will expand the scope of this campaign if we are given responsibility of other areas by the government.”

Malik Riaz elaborated, “For Bahria Town it is a one-time assignment. We will do it with utmost sincerity to make this area of Karachi beautiful once again, but who will ensure the continuity of the process once we left after doing our duty? I urge the government both local and provincial to keep up the process of cleaning and waste management on daily basis. Bahria Town is willing to support the government in every possible way.”

Samba Bank introduces new banking software

LAHORE (PR): Samba Bank Limited Pakistan, a majority owned subsidiary of Samba Financial Group of Saudi Arabia, has successfully implemented the new Temenos Core Banking software R15 for its retail and corporate banking services.

Temenos teamed up with regional partner, National Data Consultant (Pvt) Ltd (NDC) on the implementation of this project. The bank replaced its parent legacy system STAR with Temenos Core Banking System, release 15 and its Financial Crime Management solution, version 5. The teams successfully implemented Pakistan Model Bank version at Samba Bank Pakistan and migrated all 37 branches in one go.

The new system carries many technical and functional enhancements including Temenos Product Builder AA, which will strengthen bank’s core banking operations and facilitate with launch of new innovative products.

President and CEO of Samba Bank Ltd Pakistan Shahid Sattar appreciated the exemplary collaboration of Samba Bank, NDC and Temenos.

CDC Pakistan’s first ISO 22301 certified firm

LAHORE (PR): Central Depository Company (CDC) has become Pakistan’s first and only organisation to be certified with the ISO 22301 international standard for its Business Continuity Management programme. This certification has been awarded by SGS Pakistan and accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service after series of comprehensive audits. The ISO 22301 is the international standard for business continuity management and builds upon the success of British Standard BS 25999 and other regional standards. It is important to highlight that in 2012 CDC was also the first and till date only organisation in Pakistan to obtain BS 25999.

This accreditation is a global endorsement of CDC’s readiness to handle a variety of natural and manmade disaster situations in a well-structured manner. The ISO 22301 management system facilitates organisations to identify threats relevant to their business and the critical business functions they could impact. And it allows organisations to put plans in place ahead of time to ensure their business doesn’t come to a standstill.

Huawei Pakistan honours Airlink

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a leading global technology brand, recently awarded Airlink the Best Cooperation Award at Huawei’s Core Partner Convention Awards 2017. The award was in recognition of Airlink's continuous efforts to promote the Chinese technology brand across Pakistan through its huge network.

The one day event at a local hotel consisted of a press conference addressing key updates across the Huawei business, including a future roadmap for the present year and areas for improvement.

The event then concluded with the award ceremony for Huawei’s partner agencies. Shaukat Piracha, chairman of Airlink communication, and Muzzafar Hayyat Piracha, MD of Airlink, attended the event and collected the award on behalf of team Airlink. Team Airlink dedicated the prestigious award to late Moazzam Hayyat Piracha and recognised his due efforts for establishing Huawei's business in Pakistan. Upon receiving the award from Fanhong Bruce, Vice President of Huawei’s MEA, Blue King, GM of Huawei Pakistan, commended the efforts and unmatched services of his team and Airlink in making Huawei Pakistan one of the best mobile brands in the country.

Samsung unveils versatile washing machine

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) introduced its revolutionary FlexWash™ laundry system at MENA Forum in Singapore.

This versatile washing machine was designed to offer two washers in one system, giving consumers more choices to do laundry the way they want, in all types of situations. Incorporating a range of core Samsung laundry technologies, FlexWash™ provides the most advanced, flexible laundry solution to meet the needs of busy modern families.

Within the machine itself, each distinct laundry compartment includes unique features to tackle the family’s laundry requirements. The FlexWash™ front-loader is equipped with up to 23kgs of capacity — the largest in its class — to handle normal or bulky loads. The FlexWash™ top-loader adds another 3.5kgs of capacity and is built to wash smaller loads separately from the main load. To power through big laundry loads, users can operate both washers at the same time with different settings.

ABL host seminar onIslamic Banking

KARACHI (PR): The Allied Bank Limited-Islamic Banking Group arranged a Customer Awareness Programme on Islamic Banking in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, on March 1.

The seminar was addressed by Chief of Islamic Banking Group of Allied Bank Muhammad Idrees, Group Head (Business) Shaikh Raashed Rauf, Shariah Board Chairman Mufti Ehsan Waqar and his team.

The seminar was attended by AJKCCI President Sohaib Saeed, Vice President Umer Shahzad, Income Tax Additional Commissioner Basil Siddique and prominent nobles and members of local business community. Muhammad Idrees, chief of IBG, apprised the participants of the initiatives that ABL had taken in product and branch network development in recent times. He also mentioned the fact that ATM network of the ABL was reckoned as, by far, the most reliable and widely used alternative delivery channel by the public of Pakistan as demonstrated by the official usage figures released by the State Bank Of Pakistan. He said that the ABL Islamic Banking Group had the objective to provide scores of Shariah Compliant Banking Products to the masses.



