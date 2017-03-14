Lucky Cement inaugurates 5th WHR unit in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Lucky Cement Limited has inaugurated its fifth Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) unit in Lakki Marwat. Under this project, two cement production lines with a daily output of 2,400 tons were used, which will offer an installed power of 10 megawatts. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lucky Cement Limited CEO Muhammad Ali Tabba and other senior management of Lucky Cement, says a press release issued here on Monday. Previously, Lucky Cement had four Waste Heat Recovery Plants, two in Pezu and two at the Karachi Plant. The fifth plant became operational in collaboration with Sinoma Energy Conservation Ltd, China. The design of WHR plants hinges around the idea of encapsulating all the wasted heat from the production system and using this heat to generate steam from boilers which eventually run the turbine engines, thus producing electricity.

Speaking on the occasion, Tabba, said, “We, being one of the leading cement manufacturers in Pakistan, have the responsibility to reduce energy consumption and improve the environment. With the launch of our fifth WHR plant, we aim to do just that.”

He said, “Our WHR plant has not only significantly reduced cost by co-generating electricity, it also helps lower dust emissions and environmental effluents thus having a positive impact on the atmosphere.” Sustainable development forms a significant part in Lucky Cement’s business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth. Lucky Cement continues to bring sustainability in the construction industry.

Earlier this year, Lucky Cement received the 6th CSR Award for its Waste Management & Recycling policies at the 9th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit, organised by National Forum for Environment and Health. The company also won another award for its Stakeholder & Employee Engagement efforts at the 6th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards ceremony, organised by The Professionals Network.

MoU inked for AJK marble sector development

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and Azad Kashmir Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (AKMIDC) on Moday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop marble and granite sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through implementation of modern quarrying methods, establishment of marble and granite industrial estates (Marble Cities), machinery pools, warehouses and other projects. PASDEC Chief Executive Officer Zahid Maqsood Sheikh and Secretary of Industries, Labour and Mineral Resources of AJK signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and PASDEC BoD Chairman Agha Shahid were also present on the occasion. Zahid gave a detailed presentation on the projects that could be undertaken to develop the sector. He also briefed that the company was desirous to work in close coordination with the government of AJK in development of the enormous reserves of high value dimensional stones in the region.

OGDCL announces new discovery at Chhutto Well-I

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has announced a discovery of gas and condensate from its Chhutto Well-I in district Hyderabad of Sindh province. “The well has tested 8.66 MMSCFD of gas and 285 BPD of Condensate through 32/64 choke at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2100 Per Square Inch (PSI) from “A” sands of Lower Goru formation,” an OGDCL press release said. The OGDCL, being the operator of joint venture of Nim Block having 95 percent share and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (GHPL) five percent, drilled the well 3,820 meters deep and made a successful discovery. It said the structure of Chhutto-I was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The discovery is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, which has opened a new avenue and added to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and the country, it added.

FCCI trade delegation to visit Spain, Italy

FAISALABAD (INP): A trade delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is expected to visit Spain and Italy during this month. In this connection, FCCI President Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh paid a special visit to Spanish Ambassador Carlo Moralais and appreciated his efforts to promote bilateral trade between two countries. The FCCI president said that the ambassador was kind enough to accept his proposal for the exchange of bilateral trade delegations in addition to arranging single country exhibitions in each other countries. The Spanish ambassador assured that he will provide maximum facilities to the FCCI trade delegation schedule to visit Spain during this month. “Special arrangement would also be made to give visas and arranging match-making meetings in Spain with the concerned stake holders”, he assured. FCCI Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan also paid a special thanks to Jose-Miguel Bello Villarino, Deputy Head of the Mission, for arranging and making this meeting fruitful and purpose oriented.