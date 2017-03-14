The government will be setting up nine industrial zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a federal minister today, reported Radio Pakistan.

“Pakistan is going to be the epicentre of regional connectivity due to CPEC,” said Ahsan Iqbal, the planning minister overseeing the $57-billion CPEC project.

The minister said that free trade zones were being developed in Gwadar which would make it an industrial hub of the region. “Gwadar port will emerge as a leading port in the next two decades.”

Pakistan and China are collaborating on multiple energy and infrastructure projects under CPEC, Beijing's ambitious trade and energy corridor plan stretching from the Persian Gulf, across Pakistan, into western Xinjiang.

Last year, the Applied Economics Research Centre estimated the corridor would create 700,000 jobs in Pakistan and a Chinese newspaper recently put the number at more than two million.