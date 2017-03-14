ISLAMABAD - The federal government has no intention to constitute fresh National Finance Commission (NFC) award before the next federal budget, which annoying the provincial governments that desperately needing new resource sharing formula with centre.

“The federal government has not convened a meeting of NFC in last few months, which means that it cannot constitute new award before upcoming budget,” said Dr Qaiser Bangali, a member of Balochistan for NFC. He told The Nation that the federal government has no intention in constituting fresh award before the budget, which is due in May or June 2017.

Similarly, the Sindh province has also shown concerns on the delay of constituting fresh NFC award. “Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had assured us that new award would be announced during ongoing financial year. However, it does not seem serious on it,” said an official of the Sindh government.

The federal and provincial governments in December last year agreed to convene next meeting on NFC award in January 2017. However, no meeting took place yet since then. The 7th NFC Award expired on June 30, 2015 but the federal government extended the 7th award for the previous as well as the ongoing financial years after failing to thrash out a new formula. The provinces believe that the federal government would once again extend the 7th award for the next fiscal year 2017-18.Under the 7th NFC Award, the federal government is bound to transfer 57.5 percent resources to all the four provinces from federal divisible pool. Under the current award, Punjab gets 51.74 percent share, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent under the divisible pool.

The federal government in last meeting on 8th NFC Award had floated a proposal for cutting down the overall size of the federal divisible pool by seven percent to the provinces, allocating three percent for the National Security Fund (NSF) and four percent for Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and AJK. Every year, out of the divisible pool – meant for distribution of funds between the centre and the four federating units – seven percent is to be kept in this NSF and funds for the GB, Fata and AJK.

The KP is separately getting one percent of divisible pool as compensation for impact of war on terror. The federal government and four federating units would share 92 percent of the revenue if provinces agree with the proposal presented during the meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC). The provinces would present their viewpoint in next meeting. The Sindh provinces had termed the proposal as unconstitutional. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the federal government’s proposal to allocate 3 percent funds from the divisible pool for security arrangements for CPEC-related projects and 4 percent for the development of Fata, Gilgit-Baltitstan and Kashmir is unreasonable and against the constitution.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI