LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has offered freight trains to private sector and has given lead role to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

While speaking at the LCCI, the minister urged the LCCI to coordinate with Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan chambers to formulate a plan for freight trains. He further said that public-private partnership would help revival and prosperity of this public entity. He invited the private sector to come forward and do business with Pakistan Railways. He said that a number of trains are being outsourced.

The minister said that under public-private partnership highest bid of Rs1.80 billion has been given for Shalimar Express and Pakistan Railways would get Rs1.14 billion more as compared to previous agreement for the same train.

“Pakistan Railways is free of mafia and political influence. Best leadership has been developed that is playing a fundamental role in uplift of this national strategic asset”, he said. He further said that revenue of Pakistan Railways is considerably growing, as it has earned Rs36.58 billion during the year 2015-16 as compared to the fixed target of 32 billion. He said that Pakistan Railways has been planned to manufacturer electric diesel locomotives at Pakistan Locomotives Factory. He said that special attention is being given to Land Management and land record is being computerised.

On the occasion, LCCI President Abdul Basit said that in the recent past, Pakistan Railways was on the verge of collapse but it is a good omen that now situation is quite good but still a lot of work has to be done. He said that railway tracks should be revamped to enhance average speed of trains while Central Traffic Control System should also be upgraded to get rid of untoward incidents.

He said that operational engines and power vans that are lying in workshops should be in good working condition as CPEC would add to the work load of Pakistan Railways. He said that service charges at all dry ports should be uniformed that would enhance revenue of Pakistan Railways.

Basit said that public-private partnership could help resolve issues being faced by Pakistan Railways; therefore, it should outsource its maximum operations to the private sectors as being witnessed in various other countries. He said that security system should be foolproof at Pakistan Railways warehouses as a number of LCCI members have complained regarding theft at T-10 shed at Wagha Border.

LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that Pakistan Railways is one of the largest institutions of the country as it is the most important source of passengers and industrial goods movement across the country. It is estimated that annually over 65 million passengers travel while petroleum products, oil, wheat, coal, fertilisers, cement, sugar and thousands other items distributed through Pakistan Railways, they added.

They said that public-private partnership would improve railway infrastructure. Pakistan Railways should introduce state-of-the-art wagons which will not only enhance the profit of Pakistan Railways but will also reduce the time of goods movement, they suggested.