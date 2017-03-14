FAISALABAD: The renewal of membership of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for next year 2017-18 will continue up to March 31. According to the FCCI general secretary, all the members have been reminded to get their membership renewed up to March 31. He said that Rs4,300 would be charged as fee for renewal of membership of Corporate Class while fee for Associate Class member has been fixed at Rs2,000. The chamber will also issue a special computerised identity card to its members after charging a nominal fee of Rs200, he added.–APP