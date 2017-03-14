KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a bearish note, with the benchmark shares index lost 536 points or (1.09%) amid lowest traded volumes since July 4, 2016, as investors and traders alike took to the sidelines opting for wait and see approach, on concerns over regulatory crackdown, broker defaults and verdict pending on panama case, brokers said.

International crude oil prices continued their decline, posting an overnight low of $49.7, which led oil majors POL (decline 4.1%), OGDC (2.3%), PPL (2.0%) & PSO (1.6%) to erode 126 points from the index.

Steel sector witnessed renewed interest on the back of new flows of LHC declining to grant stay order in favour of steel importers, consequently ISL (rose 2.9%) and ASL (3.6%) managed to close in the green, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Record fall in global crude prices, concerns for rising circular debt in the energy sector and outcome of ongoing regulatory oversight on non-compliant brokers invited pressure amid consolidation. Upbeat data on auto sales in February 17 failed to support falling prices, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Volume decreased by 27 percent to 133 million shares, while value declined by 25.7 percent to Rs7.2 billion/$68 million. Aisha Steel Mill was volume leader with 10.6 million traded shares. Overall, stocks of 397 companies were traded on the exchange, of which 82 gained in value, 296 declined and 19 remained unchanged.