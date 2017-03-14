LAHORE (PR): Pakistan is one of the countries with the highest number of fatal and non-fatal accidents involving workers in transport, mining and electricity fields.

The workers of the textile industry were victim of occupational diseases due to unsafe and hazardous nature of work. The government should enforce the safety and health laws in the country through the independent labour inspection machinery and ensure safe working conditions for workers at their workplaces in conformity with ILO Conventions 81, 155 and 176. The safety and health at workplace will not only save lives and health of workers, it will also raise productivity.

These views were expressed by chief guest Wajid Ali Kazmi, chief executive officer of LESCO; Tufail Ahmad Shaikh, In-Charge of Safety, Environment and Quality Cell at PEPCO; Rizwan Haider, representative of Working Environment, Safety and Health Institute, Punjab; Mohi-ud-Din Gillani, Director (Safety) at LESCO; Osama Taiq; Chaudhry Younis Kamboh and representatives of the union while addressing the “AT WORKPLACE WORKSHOP” at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Monday under the auspices of the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA). The workshop was participated in by a large number of trade union representatives and workers for the success of the campaign of the union for electricity workers’ safety at work.

On this occasion, Syed Wajid Kazmi said that LESCO management had given priority to the safety of the electricity, line and grid staff and prevention of accidental and occupational diseases to workers. This is the reason that LESCO has established a special “Safety, Health and Environment Directorate” to achieve its goals and enhance training standards for the line and grid staff by allocating adequate resources for this purpose.

He urged the workers to safeguard their lives by following safety regulations strongly. Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union, urged the workers to refuse to work in unsafe working conditions by exercising their fundamental rights. He urged the government and the management to improve training standards, safety and health facilities for workers. He urged the management to equip workers with standard safety equipment and establish a Safety Committee at the enterprise level that should consist of workers and employers. He said that officials who commit violation of safety regulations may be brought to book. He said that safety and health at workplace increases productivity and decreases loss of working hours. He called upon the government to use medical facilities under the Social Security Scheme to investigate the causes of accidents, prevent them and ensure safe working conditions at workplace.