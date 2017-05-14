ACCA thought leaders discuss way forward at SAFA International Conference

LAHORE (PR): ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) was the strategic partner at the 'SAFA International Conference - SAARC Economic Challenges 2017' held recently in Islamabad. The annual conference seeks to address the rising challenges and opportunities for accountants from the SAARC countries, in the digital era. Ayla Majid, ACCA Council Member and Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan were among the distinguished panellists representing the profession from Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sajjeed Aslam deliberated on the topic 'Creating functional synergy through accountants' and Ayla shared her views on the topic 'Consumer interest – nucleus of organization’s strategy and planning'. “The accounting profession is evolving at a very rapid pace. While professional accountants are expected to be the technical experts, there is now an increasing demand for them to have skills such as emotional, creativity and mastery of the digital world,” remarked Sajjeed in response to a question on what will be the future of the profession.

Being the only female on the panel, Ayla reiterated, “Organisations in Pakistan are now taking an active stand on issues such sustainability and integrated reporting so companies across Pakistan are now becoming more accountable entities. However, in our discussions we should also address topics related to diversity and speak about having more inclusive representation of women on corporate boards.”

SAFA President and ACCA member, A.S.M. Nayeem also appreciated the focus of ACCA on generating research and insights reports. The conference was attended by 200 professionals from across the region and the economic environment of the region was the focus area of the discussion.

Recruitment for 5th Edition of Telenor Youth Forum announced

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has announced recruitment for the fifth edition of its annual Youth Forum, a program that challenges young leaders of the world to tackle big, social issues through the use of digital solutions. Talented Pakistani youth between the ages of 20-28 who are passionate about driving social economic and/or environmental change in their community are encouraged to apply for #TYF17 which will run in Oslo, Norway, from December 8-10, 2017.

The Telenor Youth Forum (TYF) is a global program that is designed and hosted by Telenor Group and the Nobel Peace Center (NPC). This joint initiative is based on Telenor’s and NPC’s shared belief that young people can use digital technology to drive real change in the world.Telenor Youth Forum 2017 is a year-long program taking place in Oslo and Bangkok, which will challenge what delegates know and how they make an impact on the world. Selected applicants will also attend 2017 Nobel Peace Prize festivities in Oslo. The TYF 2017 program requires a one-year commitment and includes a second gathering in Bangkok in May 2018. The selected delegates are expected to work virtually throughout the TYF year with their assigned teams, averaging around two hours per week. Their work will, over the course of the year, create digital services that address urgent social challenges originally posed to them at the event’s kickoff in December.

“We are pleased to announce recruitment for the fifth Telenor Youth Forum and highly encourage young Pakistani leaders to join us on this brilliant platform and showcase their innovative solutions that carry the potential to change the Pakistani society for the better,” said IrfanWahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “Telenor Youth Forum is a true manifestation of our vision of ‘empowering societies’ and we couldn’t be happier when we look back at our TYF journey and see how Pakistani youth made their mark on this international gathering of futuristic minds.”

The Telenor Youth Forum delegates receive guidance and mentorship from experts at such reputable organizations as UNICEF, the World Education Foundation, the Red Cross, Techfugees and Telenor Research. Throughout the TYF journey, the mentors will equip the delegates with real-world, relevant skills such as service design, service and product prototyping, presenting, exhibiting and pitching, in addition to insights on issues that can only be gained through hands-on experience.

At the end of each TYF, the team whose new product or service idea is deemed the most viable and/or impactful is chosen as the winner. This team is then awarded with a second trip to Oslo and a speaking slot at the next round of TYF. Last year’s TYF delegates are still in the midst of their TYF journey and are currently tackling the issues of climate change, education for young refugees, mental health taboos, gender equality and unemployment. The teams are mid-way through the program and will be gathering later this month in Bangkok to further their work.

CAA takes steps to facilitate passengers

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will take measures that no inconvenience or hardship be caused to passengers of Shaheen Air International's (SAI's) irresponsible behaviour of selling tickets of un-sanctioned new routes despite the fact that no permission was granted by the honourable Sindh High Court.

CAA strongly sets aside SAI’s allegations about the recent woes, distress and agony of passengers being caused by the regulator and has termed such allegations from SAI as a cover up of airline’s incompetence and inability to work according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

In its statement, SAI has been naive to term flying on new routes as routine timetable changes and trying to mislead general public covering up for its extreme mismanagement and violation of rules and regulations. Starting up a new and unauthorized international route cannot be construed as a routine timetable change. Sale of tickets for unauthorized routes is not only a violation but also misleads passengers into buying tickets. It becomes a scam for innocent potential passengers who are unaware of the ground realities.

SAI has time and again tried to twist the facts and even the judgements of the Honourable Sindh High Court (SHC) to shift the blame of its mismanagement, inefficiency and lawlessness on CAA. Boarding bridge facility was withdrawn from SAI because it failed to clear its outstanding dues since months despite numerous commitments from its top management. Furthermore, SHC has not ordered CAA to resume the boarding bridge facility to SAI. In fact, it was resumed only after payment of CAA's outstanding dues were made binding on SAI through the court order.

Moreover, SHC has not ruled in favour of SAI on its Regular Public Transport (RPT) License issue. The issue is subjudice in the court where the SHC through its legal process is considering the case in which CAA has a clear stance that SAI has failed to meet the codal formalities of the renewal of its license, which it must do within 45 days in the best interest of safety and rights of the travelling public in Pakistan.