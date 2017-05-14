FAISALABAD - Display centre of Pakistani products is likely to be established in Uzbekistan, said designated Pakistani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yusuf Shami during a meeting with office bearers, executive committee and members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He further added that during ECO summit the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan personally visited and held meetings with Pakistani counterpart and emphasized on joint ventures and investment in Uzbekistan. In order to promote bilateral trade between the two countries the flights from Lahore to Tashkent on weekly basis are restored which is more adequate trade route than Afghanistan. Moreover, from onward Tashkent flights to 52 countries are available. Uzbekistan has shown great interest in CPEC project also. While briefing about the export opportunities, he said there is a large scope of exporting citrus, mangos and potato from Pakistan to Uzbekistan. Moreover, the estate developers had already shown their keen interest in investment.

While addressing the audience, Taswar Khan, designated Pakistani Ambassador to Mexico, said that Mexico having one trillion dollars economy and 125 million population had 700 billion dollars trade volume, wherein the imports are worth 372 billion dollars. There is a lot of potential of textile products to be exported to Mexico. He further added that Mexico is getting more importance in the world for becoming member of Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG).

He said that Mexican Embassy had been closed in 2007 and 2009. In this regard he will make all out efforts that the embassy may be reopened in Pakistan. He further said that during 1995 and 2013 the Pakistani rice had been banned due to quality issue. He also assured to establish Pakistani products display centre in Mexico. The main objective of visiting FCCI is to interact with the Faisalabad business community and to take feedback.

Earlier, during his welcome address, President FCCI Engr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh congratulated both Ambassadors on their appointments and expressed hope that the bilateral trade between the two countries will enhance manifold.

While briefing about the bilateral trade, he said that the Pakistan during 2014-15 exported to Uzbekistan worth 2.98 million dollars products whereby imports to Pakistan were 1.56 million dollars which is very low volume of trade. He announced trade delegations to Uzbekistan during the month of September. He suggested the Pakistani Designated Ambassador to Mexico to organize exhibitions in order to promote Pakistani products.

During the interactive session, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Ch Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Faizer Nawaz raised questions pertaining to their sectors. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Senior Vice President, FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan and shields and CPEC Books presented by President, Engr Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Vice President, Engr Ahmad Hassn and Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba to the both designated Ambassadors.