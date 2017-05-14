ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan’s imports are expected to reach $50 billion for the first time in history during current fiscal year, the government is contemplating to enhance duties on imports in the upcoming budget for next financial year in order to discourage imported goods.

“The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed the ministry of finance to enhance customs duties on the imported goods in budget in order to control the soaring import bill,” said an official of the FBR. He further said that increasing imports are serious threat for the country’s external sector.

The government is likely to enhance customs duties on imported electronics goods and food stuff in the annual budget. The electronic goods included air conditions, fridges, deep freezers, microwave ovens, fans, and others. Meanwhile, the government would enhance custom duty on food items like imported yogurt, milk pack, honey and others.

Pakistan’s imports are continuously enhancing, which is widening the trade deficit. The latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that country’s imports had increased by 19.88 percent to $43.47 billion during first ten months (July-April) of the ongoing financial year 2017 from $36.7 billion of same period of the last year. The economists believed that Pakistan’s imports would exceed $50bn for the first time in its history.

Earlier, in February 2017, the State Bank of Pakistan had already imposed 100 percent cash margin on the import of consumer items to bridge an alarmingly high trade deficit. The requirement of 100pc cash margin has been prescribed on items such as motor vehicles — both completely knocked down and completely built units — mobile phones, cigarettes, jewellery, cosmetics, personal care, electrical and home appliances, arms and ammunitions etc.

However, these measures had not controlled the imports. The soaring imports are putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Therefore, the government is now considering enhancing custom duties on the imports. The government would have to take additional taxation measures worth Rs500 billion in the budget to reach the proposed target of Rs4 trillion for the next financial year as against revised target of Rs3500 billion of the outgoing financial year.