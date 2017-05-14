LAHORE - The industrial units, which are presently exempted from scheduled electricity loadshedding, might suffer power supply suspension of at least 8 hours in upcoming holy month of Ramazan, as the Lahore Electric Supply Company is considering to divert supply to domestic consumers who continue to face prolonged power outages due to overloaded system despite official claim of improvement in transmission and generation.

The electricity shortfall has registered a gap of around 6000MW despite power ministry claim of significant addition in power generation to national grid from different thermal power stations including Sahiwal coal-fired power plant, Bhikki power plant and Balloki power plant. The overall power generation was recorded at around 15,000MW, while the demand touches the peak of at around 21,000MW.

Presently, Lesco is being provided around 2,600MW against demand of 3,400MW, facing a shortfall of 800MW which will increase in Ramazan when the heat wave will be more severe. The demand would jump to over 4,500MW and the situation can be controlled only through suspending supply to the industry which is presently enjoying zero-loadshedding, an official of power ministry said on Saturday.

Even presently, when the shortfall is not so high the Lesco system is continuously facing low voltage and constant tripping along with prolonged power outages despite announcement of up-gradation in the system, he added.

The residents in different DISCOs including Lesc, continued to face severe loadshedding amid worst heat wave. Presently, 9th class students, who are taking exams, complained that throughout the time at examination halls, they suffer power supply suspension along with severe heat wave.

Residents in different localities reported that they are facing loadshedding of one-hour after every two hours

Meanwhile, Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has shown concern over the government’s move to observe almost 10-hour loadshedding in industrial units during Ramazan in order to provide electricity to the domestic consumers.

Terming it as another setback for the economy, PIAF chairman said that without power supply, production activities would come to a halt in industries, thus taking a toll on the national economy.

He said that due to insufficient power supply, industry was already operating far below its actual capacity, and long hours of loadshedding during Ramazan would further dent its manufacturing activities.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh urged the federal government to maintain exemption of electricity load-shedding to the industry’s major consumers on independent feeders during Ramazan. He said the proposed 10 hours load-shedding would force the industry to close down one shift and lay off thousands of workers across the province. This will be unfair to the labourers ahead of Ramazan. He said the total load of industrial units on independent feeders was hardly 250-300 megawatts which could easily be managed by the Ministry of Water and Power in order to` ensure smooth operations of industry.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association chairman Adil Butt said Pakistan’s exports had continued to fall for a long time, and the government proposed loadshedding plan for Ramazan in industry would cause further decline in Pakistan’s exports as the exporters would not be able to meet the export deadlines on time.

Terming energy as the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy and most vital for the industrial development of the country, he said it was unfortunate that government could not make any comprehensive plan to cope with the rising energy demands.

Adil Butt said the energy sector of Pakistan was still infested with many problems, as the ever-increasing demand for growth, increasing transmission and distribution losses due to outdated power network, electricity theft, and seasonal reductions in the availability of hydropower had worsened the situation.

He suggested to pay more attention to the renewable energy sources. He said fortunately Pakistan’s geographical location was a blessing in the sense that all the renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, bio-gas, biomass, mini and micro hydel existed in abundance.