ISLAMABAD (PR) - A high level delegation of KfW Development Bank, Germany accompanied by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s officials visited Village Dedan of Haripur District to review the progress and impact of the KfW funded Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Program (LACIP) implemented by PPAF through National Rural Support Program (NRSP).

KfW has invested over Rs22 million for the development of basic infrastructure in Haripur including street pavement and drain, link road, pipe irrigation, hand pumps and bio gas plants in the form of 26 small and large projects implemented over a period of four years (2013-2016) through LACIP. The aim of the program is to enhance the quality of lifestyle of the people via generating social capital and empowering the community, especially women to improve their capabilityaround managerial skills, linkages development, operational and maintenance of the projects to ensure sustainable development.

Dr Henning Plate, Head of the PAK/AFG Division in the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, Berlin appreciated the development work of PPAF and NRSP in village Dedan, Haripur. During his visit, he spoke to the community members, encouraging them to continue the hard work for betterment of their village for current and future projects. He commented that Such collaborations will strengthen Pakistan-German partnership and will result in in economic betterment of the country. He also said that “The impact of these interventions is impressive and has shown immense commitment of PPAF and NRSP as well as the people of these communities towards fostering economic and social development”.

Qazi Azmat Isa, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, while discussing the development work carried out in this village and the process of community engagement in implementation said, “Women inclusion is the mandate of PPAF in community development, and we have always encouraged members to ensure active participation of women in decision making. We truly appreciate the cooperation of KfW in the economic uplift of these communities.”

Investments under the LACIP in Village Dedan have been crucial in improving the standard of living of people while educating and empowering them to contribute to the change. The outcome is reflected in the improved health and hygiene conditions, better access to main roads through link roads, reduced water conveyance losses and improved irrigation of over 12 acres of land, availability of clean energy and manure for agricultural facilitation as well as provision of safe drinking water for communities leading to reduced incidences of diarrhoea and other related diseases in the area.

The KfW delegation included Dr. Henning Plate, Head of the PAK/AFG Division in the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, Berlin, Dr. Jürgen Zoll, First Secretary, German Embassy Islamabad, Dr. Christina Bollin, Desk Officer, Ministry of Economic Coop. and Development, Berlin, AnetteHaller, Senior Country Manager, KfW Frankfurt, Wolfgang Möllers, Director KfW, Islamabad, MeherGhawas, Assistant to First Secretary, German Embassy, Shaukat Ali, Project Coordinator Good Governance, KfW, Islamabad, Stephan Opitz, Head of the PAK/AFG Division of GIZ, Eschborn, Germany, Dr. Julie Reviere, Country Director GIZ, Pakistan, Islamabad and Christian Kapfensteiner, Sector Coordinator Good Governance, GIZ, Islamabad.

They were accompanied by QaziAsmat Isa, CEO PPAF, Simi Kamal, Sr. Group Head Grants Operations, PPAF and Mohammad Nadeem, Senior General Manager, LACIP from PPAF.