Lesco’s 84 lower division clerks promoted

LAHORE (PR): As a result of bilateral meeting between the management of Lesco and The CBA Union, 84 lower division clerks of Lesco have been promoted as upper division clerks. On their departmental promotion, All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) has offered them congratulations. A bilateral meeting was held between the management of LESCO and the representatives of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) for settlement of the genuine grievances of the workers. The management assured that all the genuine grievances of the workers would be redressed amicably and immediately ordered for provision of safety equipment including safety belts, gloves, pliers, safety helmet as well as provision of water coolers in the offices and issued promotion orders of 84 lower division clerks as upper division clerks. The management also ordered for two pay scales up-gradation of all categories of staff in accordance with orders of PEPCO and preparation of seniority lists for the purpose.

CPEC world's biggest ever project of regional connectivity: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was world's biggest ever project of regional connectivity and shining part of the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an interview, he said, “Under the OBOR, China was aiming at establishing regional connectivity with Africa and Asia through multiple linkages.” He said though the visit of Chinese president faced a delay owing to negative politics in the country, the government managed to launch work worth over $50 billion including energy and infrastructure. He said, “A distinctive aspect of the Belt and Forum (BRF) was that it was being participated by the chief ministers of the four provinces which would give a strong message of cohesiveness among the national leadership on national security, development and particularly the CPEC.” He said, “After a MoU between the two leaders, the two countries reached an agreement for the execution of various projects costing $46 billion.”

He said, “Upgradation of Pakistan Railways under CPEC would usher an era of economic development by enhancing local market's access to other markets in the region.”

He said, “Railway track would be upgraded from Karachi to Landi Kotal to double the speed from existing 80 kilometers per hour to 160 km per hour.”

The Minister said, “Agreements for construction of Gwadar Airport, Gwadar expressway and upgradation of railway track ML-1 were on the agenda of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his week-long visit to China.” NNI

Economic growth rate raised due to govt policies: Musadik

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik has said due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, economic growth rate had increased in four years. Talking to a private news channel, he said economic growth rate was expected to reach at 5 percent this year which was a significant achievement. There had been overall improvement in all fields including law and order, economy and energy, he said. He said increase in foreign reserves of the country and stability in Rupee was in fact the result of effective economic policies of the government. Musadik Malik said the government had also brought down inflation rate which was now in single digit. He said special attention was being given to agriculture and export sectors and packages had been announced to enhance output of the two sectors. He said significant improvement had been made in power sector as electricity load-shedding had reduced in the country.

Pakistan's economic progress highlighted at Chicago seminar

CHICAGO (APP): Pictures of Pakistan's picturesque tourist spots and historical landmarks were showcased at a "Pakistan-Seminar" held in the premises of Pakistan's Consulate in Chicago at which the country's steady economic progress was highlighted. The seminar was organized by the consulate in collaboration with CAPRC. Besides Professor Harry Lepinske, Chairman of the CAPRC, Yuri Hoffman, Board Member of CME Group, an American financial company, Larry Bajmakovich, a noted businessman, Ozgur Arslan Ayaydin, Associate Professor of Business at University of Chicago and members of CAPRC and a large number of business analysts and travel consultants attended. Prof. Lepinske, who moderated the event, thanked the Consulate General of Pakistan for working and cooperating with CAPRC. Speaking at the Seminar, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that Pakistan is full of breathtaking tourist locations and anyone who loves tourism and traveling ought to include Pakistan in their travel plans.

He urged the audience to visit Pakistan and experience the warmth and hospitality of Pakistani people, as have a number of people to have been to the country.

Amer Sultan Tareen, commercial counselor at the consulate, briefed the audience about the economic revival of the country and apprised them about the opportunities for investment with particular reference to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the mega project was not specific for Chinese or Pakistani businesses but it offers opportunities to a wide range of countries. He briefed the audience about Government of Pakistan's investment-friendly policies.