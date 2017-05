ISLAMABAD:- Punjab's Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two schemes with an estimated cost of Rs2.07 billion. According to a spokesman of Planning and Development Department, the approved schemes include Rehabilitation of Daska to Pasroor road costing Rs 1.08 billion and Rehabilitation, Widening and Improvement of Pasroor-Narowal Road, costing Rs 997.1 million.–NNI