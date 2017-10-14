LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has refuted a news story published in The Nation titled: “BOD expresses dissatisfaction over PIA Business plan”, dated October 13, 2017 and clarified that the impression about the board showing dissatisfaction over the business plan is baseless and unfounded.

According to a statement issued by the national flag carrier, the factual position is that PIA board meeting was held on October 12, 2017 and various airline operational matters were discussed. Update on Strategic Business Plan 2018-2022, which is in the formative stage, was presented for a review as had been desired by the board and for seeking the board’s inputs. The plan, after incorporating inputs from the board, will be presented to the board again for clearance before it is submitted to the government for approval. PIA has adopted a comprehensive structural approach to develop a strategic plan that is aligned with market trends, customer requirements and focused strategies to turn around the airline.

A great deal of market research, analysis and expertise is being injected into this plan. The impression about the board showing dissatisfaction over the business plan is baseless and unfounded. The board was rather appreciative of the steps so far taken by the management in the development of plan in such a short span of time, the statement clarified.