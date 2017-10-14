Pakistan would once again tap international capital market to issue Sukuk bond within next couple of months to generate at least $1 billion to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “The process of issuance Sukuk bond has started already which will be completed in end of November or early December,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a brief chat with The Nation.

The government is eyeing to generate at least $1 billion from the issuance of Sukuk bond. However, the exact amount would be decided after a response from the international market subsequent to road shows.