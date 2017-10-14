LAHORE - Pakistan is presently producing around 18 billion table eggs per annum but unfortunately the country’s per capita consumption is just 65-70 eggs annually against the world average usage of around 160 eggs.

This was stated by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) North Zone Chairman Dr Arshad Hanif while addressing a press conference to mark the World Egg Day here at Lahore press club on Friday. He said the developed world consumes egg as much as 300 eggs per capita per annum which shows the importance of the eggs in diet. He said that like in the past, PPA also celebrated this year's World Egg Day on Friday by organising seminars at different places to make the general public aware of the nutritional value of eggs and its importance for human health. On World Egg Day, events are held across the world celebrating the importance of egg in human diet.

Quoting the recent nutrition survey of the World Bank, he revealed that Pakistan is included in countries where severe stunting in young Children is found at alarming level. The poultry as an industry is committed to bridge this protein and nutrition gap by providing chicken Meat and eggs at very affordable rates. To give lunch at schools is one option to feed the future and save the future. This investment today will be paid back in days to come. “Therefore we are already consuming less protein as per required standards,” he added.

He said that poultry sector generates employment and provides source of income to more than 1.5 million people of Pakistan. He concluded that efforts should be made to make people cognizant of the facts to increase egg consumption and to ensure the good health of people since only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

He said that eggs have a vital role to play in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, with the potential to feed the world.

Dr Arshad informed that poultry sector is one of the most organised branches of the agro based sector of Pakistan. Poultry sector has been serving the nation since 1962 and providing affordable poultry products to the masses to fulfil the requirements of animal protein. Poultry at present contributes 40 percent of the total meat consumption.

OUR STAFF REPORTER