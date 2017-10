LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved a development scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 596.941 million. The scheme was approved in the 22nd meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The scheme is: dualization/improvement of a road from Hattian GT Road to Sanjwal Chowk (length=7.50 km), Attock at a cost of Rs 596.941 million.