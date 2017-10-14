ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rehman on Friday said that Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) affairs have been streamlined with strenuous efforts and teamwork of the Ministry of IT under the direction of the TIP Board of directors during last three years.

In a statement issued by the ministry of IT, it said, due to consistent pursuit of the ministry and the board the incumbent management of the entity was able to save 107 million rupees within one year on single account of utility bills. Similar improvements on cutting losses in other areas have yielded significant savings.

She stated this while chairing the 191th Board of Directors meeting of TIP here at Islamabad Friday.

The meeting also approved Rs45 million as operational budget of the company for the forthcoming year with the directions that all unnecessary expenses be further cut down. The MD further assured the honourable board that the decisions of the board will be complied with at any cost. The board appreciated the efforts of incumbent TIP MD & his team.

The TIP managing director apprised the board the official accommodations had been gotten vacated from illegal occupants and the management is also proceeding against delinquents in accordance with law. He further said, “We are taking all corrective measures to put TIP administrative affairs in order but unfortunately some mafias of vested interests were creating hurdles in implementation of board decisions by abusing the process of law.” Minister categorically stated that any violation and non-compliance to board decisions will not be tolerated and all such mafias will be dealt severely in accordance with law.

It was agreed that MOIT will ensure strict implementation of all decisions made by Telephone Industries of Pakistan's board in true letter and spirit.

IT Federal Secretary Rizwan Bashir Khan, Telephone Industries of Pakistan MD Syed Khalid Gardezi, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Member Legal Ameena Sohail, HR Member Tahir Mushtaq and other board members also attended the meeting.





