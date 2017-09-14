LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has announced to elect its central chairman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

Two candidates, including Ahmad Kuli Khan and Shahzad Ayub, are contesting the annual elections for the office of central chairman from the province. Shahzad is the CEO of Zainab Textile Mills, which is situated at Hattar, making him eligible to contest elections for the office of central chairman from the north region. The north region of Aptma is comprised of the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shahzad stated that a single business family has monopolised the Aptma KP politics without break over the last many years, therefore, it has got upset with his nomination for the office of APTMA chairman. He reminded that being a valid member with zero pendency of dues, he has an equal right to contest elections for the year 2017-18. He said the Memorandum and Articles of Association does not bar him from filing nomination papers from any of the regional offices of the association. Indeed, the Articles of Association stipulates that the nomination papers can be filed from any regional office. The past precedents suggest that filing of nomination papers from any regional office is in line with the Memorandum and Article of Association.