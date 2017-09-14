Dr David visits Sundar Estate

LAHORE (PR): FC College BoG Chairman Dr PJ David on Wednesday visited Sundar Estate and called for efforts to bring close Sundar Estate and UK for strong business relations. He said Sundar Estate is an ideal place for investment; therefore, industrialists should avail this opportunity. BoM President Asif Ali, Senior Vice President Mian Faheem, Vice President Muaaz Mehmood, Irfan qadri and others were also present on the occasion. The BOM president also honoured Dr David with souvenir.

TECNO WX4 Pro launched

LAHORE (PR): TECNO Mobile recently launched TECNO WX4 Pro, the most awaited and mid-range smartphone equipped with advanced technology. After the launch of TECNO Camon CX and CX Air, an advanced technology smartphone like WX4 Pro is a smart move from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which is relatively a new comer in the Pakistani market.

TECNO Mobile is known to consistently offer the best technology smartphones in the market while keeping customer experience at the highest priority. TECNO WX4 Pro is designed on the same principles and offers fine features at the best price. The smartphone is specifically designed keeping the young generation, office workers and the social media lovers in mind. TECNO WX4 Pro is wonderful smartphone with many features that are rarely available together even in a high-end smartphone.

Panasonic announces robust plans for ME under new leadership

DUBAI (PR): Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF), the regional headquarters for Panasonic, has announced robust plans for fiscal 2017 under the leadership of the new Managing Director Hiroki Soejima. The annual convention was held in Dubai Wednesday.

Over 80 business associates from 12 countries attended Panasonic’s annual convention where the brand outlined increased focus on spreading market penetration through strategic alliance with key retailers, product enhancement by introducing ‘local-fit’ product line ups and reinvigoration of brand through its upcoming marketing campaign. An exciting marketing campaign themed as ‘Makers of Quality. Mastered in Japan.’ was introduced at the event. Hiroki Soejima, who has recently taken as the Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa, said, “Over the years Middle East region has witnessed a sustained growth across industries. As a leading Japanese manufacturer offering the widest product portfolio, both for consumers and business’ alike, it has augured well for us. Being a customer-centric brand, we are constantly adapting and evolving to market demands and this year we aim to increase our footprints across the region.”