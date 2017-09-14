ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to review progress of revenue collection in the current fiscal year.

During the meeting, the FBR chairman briefed the participants of meeting about the state of revenue collection in July-August 2017-18.

He said that over 24 percent growth in gross revenue has been registered in the first two months as compared to the corresponding period in FY2016-17. He said that against Rs17 billion worth of refunds paid in July-August last fiscal year, Rs36 billion have been refunded in the first two months of the current fiscal year. The net collection after refunds shows increase of 21.02 percent over the last year.

The finance minister was also apprised about FBR’s robust awareness campaign which utilising electronic as well as social media for sensitising existing as well as potential taxpayers to file their returns by the due date which is September 30, 2017.

The minister was briefed that active liaison is being maintained with corporate employers to ensure maximum filing of income tax returns. In the next phase, trade bodies, tax bars and chambers of commerce & trade will be engaged to facilitate and ensure filing of maximum number of returns.

Dar appreciated the FBR’s efforts for revenue collection in July-August period of FY2017-18 and said the spirit with which the FBR team had worked together is already showing good results.

He emphasized on concerted efforts for broadening the tax base and said people must be provided proper facilitation to contribute their due share to national exchequer. He called upon officials of the FBR to put in their best to achieve the overall targets for the current fiscal year. The minister said that the government aimed to achieve sustainable economic growth and the FBR's role in this respect is very important. PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar also attended the meeting.