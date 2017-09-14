ISLAMABAD - An amount of Rs7.614 billion has been disbursed under Prime Minister's Interest Free Loan Scheme in which 63 percent was availed by female borrowers. According to the official data, recovery rate of the scheme is 99 per cent. No mark up was received on the loans disbursed under the PM Interest Free Loan Scheme. Quota of each province was set up as per NFC award. The scheme is nationwide but loans seekers from less developed areas were preferred. All the loans was disbursed on merit and there is no age limit or condition about minimum education.