LAHORE : Construction Industry Regulations Committee (CIRC) of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has approved that the constructors can get their licenses renewed by the PEC after submitting an undertaking that the construction companies will employee apprentice engineer.

Welcoming this decision, Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) Chairman Sikandar Hayyat Khattak has expressed the hope that the issue of renewal of their PEC licenses will also be resolved shortly. He said constructors were facing difficulty in the renewal of their PEC licenses because of the revised guidelines of the PEC. In absence of renewal of PEC license, the constructors were losing their business because of the condition of employment of supervisory engineers, he added.