LAHORE - A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the problems being faced by business community.

The chief minister assured the chamber members that their problems will be addressed on priority. The chief minister also formed a committee to entertain complaints and difficulties of business community that would be sorted out through the secretaries concerned. The committee will be headed by Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran.

On the occasion, CM Shehbaz highlighted the government initiatives for the development and the prosperity of the country and said that CPEC will play a vital role in making Pakistan strong and prosper. He said that huge opportunities exist for halal foods export and Pakistan can make the best use of it. He said that the Punjab government has framed law to combat counterfeit and substandard medicines in order to save precious human lives. In like manner, manufacturers of standard pharmaceuticals will be profoundly valued.

He said that current government has made extraordinary efforts to overcome energy crises. He said that constructions of parking plazas are being given prime consideration in order to solve the issues of traffic. Furthermore, he added that agriculture plays a vital role for boosting up economy that is why concrete initiatives are being taken for the promotion of farming sector. However, with the purpose of increasing yields of rice and cotton more research and development work needs to be done.