LAHORE - The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has selected the three high-head hydropower projects – Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar and Duber Khwar – owned and operated by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) for its report about successful financial projects of the IDB.

The report being documented now-a-days will be presented during the 42nd Annual Meeting of the IDB Board of Governors to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 17 and 18 this year for showcasing successful contribution of the IDB in its member countries during the last six years.

The IDB provided financial assistance to the tune of $150.2 million for construction of the Khwar Projects in Pakistan. This financial assistance including $38.435 million for Allai Khwar Hydropower Project, $30.805 million for Khan Khwar Hydropower Project and $80.960 million for Duber Khwar Hydropower Project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three high-head hydropower projects – commonly known as Khwar Projects – have been constructed on the tributaries of River Indus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The 72MW Khan Khwar Hydropower Project was completed in 2012 near Besham in District Shangla, the 121MW Allai Khwar Hydropower Project in 2013 near Besham in District Battagram and the 130MW Duber Khwar Hydropower Project in 2014 near Patan in District Kohistan. The cumulative generation capacity of these projects stands at 323MW.

Since their completion, Khwar projects have so far been contributed 5,070 million of units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity to the national grid. As per details, Khan Khwar has provided 1,269 million units, Allai Khwar 1,956 million units and Duber Khwar 1,845 million units to the system, thus contributing towards economic uplift and social development.