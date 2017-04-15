SIALKOT: The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will arrange a 'Made in Sialkot Expo' in Islamabad in the third week of July 2017. SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta told journalists here on Friday that the expo would exhibit the potential of Sialkot as the only export-oriented city in Pakistan. He said that the show would be a step forward to display the potential of the industry to foreign diplomats, economic sections, bureaucrats, dignitaries and general public.–APP