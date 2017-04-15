LAHORE - Punjab Planning & Development Board Member Khalid Sultan has said that the Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) is making vital progress in the fight against land degradation in the province.

While addressing the inception workshop with stakeholders on SLMP jointly organised by the Punjab Planning & Development, Project Coordination Unit of SLMP and National Rural Support Programme at P&D Complex, Lahore, he said the SLMP is a key initiative driven by the government and other partner agencies (UNDP/GEF/GoP).

Sultan said that given the threat of continuing land degradation and its implication for the country’s economy and society, it is important and vital that development partners should have continue to support the SLMP programme and drive it to its completion by ensuring full commitment and availability of resources.

Provincial Coordination Unit of SLMP & P&D jointly organised an inception workshop with NRSP, which has been engaged for establishing community-based organisations in four districts included Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab and Chakwal, he disclosed.

He also said that the purpose of the workshop was to bring relevant stakeholders together and prepare for on-ground activities and in facilitating NRSP to engage local communities. Over 25 participants representing NRSP, Agriculture department (BARI, OFWM), Punjab Forest department, Planning & Development department and Punjab Ministry of Climate Change also attended the workshop.