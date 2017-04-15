SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of an important link road extension from Badga village to Takail Chowk, in Swabi district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

He also inaugurated Solar PV Lighting Systems project in the village. Co-financed by the Federal Republic of Germany through Kfw both projects have been implemented by PPAF in partnership with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP). KfW Country Director Wolfgang Moellers and PPAF CEO Qazi Azmat Isa were also present on the occasion.

Responding to the passion and commitment of the community regarding road levelling task on self-help basis, the 7 km long link road has been constructed under the “Improvement of the Earthen Link Road” project of Livelihood Support & Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Programme (LACIP). PPAF has borne 85 percent of the project cost while the community has contributed 15 percent in the form of labour. The project is expected to directly benefit 2,450 residents of village Badga.

The speaker also inaugurated 47 kW solar power system offering clean energy, generated from solar photo-voltaic systems to the community, under the Phase-I of Renewable Energy Programme. The project will provide uninterrupted electricity to 50 household of the area, benefitting 320 people directly in addition to ensuring electricity supply to the girls and boys schools, community centres and a mosque.

Speaking at the occasion, Qaiser said, “It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this ceremony today, where we are celebrating the outstanding achievements of compatriots who are living life in extreme poverty. Poverty is the greatest challenge of our country, and to overcome this we need strong conviction and great commitment.

As both a resident and a representative of this area, I am truly grateful to PPAF, KfW and NRSP who came forward for the development of this backward area.”

The KfW country director said, “The inauguration shows good example of community work supported by PPAF and NRSP, and other partners. KfW has supported the access road and solar energy system in the village making efficient use of German tax revenue which serves as a moment of great pride for the nation considering the magnitude of innovation.”