Youth passionate to achieve peace: Telenor survey

ISLAMABAD/OSLO (PR): Organizations around the world are celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation, as well as inclusion, social justice and sustainable peace. Telenor Group recently reached out to Asian youth on these topics, and the majority say that they view artificial intelligence and access to education as crucial for building peace and improving their communities.

“In this month of Independence for Pakistan, our own freedom and building peace are top-of mind among our youth,” said IrfanWahab, CEO Telenor Pakistan. “And they see enormous potential in technology serving these very purposes.”

The findings were gleaned from two surveys of Asian youth, assessing their attitudes toward peace-building, harnessing technology for social good and securing the jobs of the tomorrow. Together, Telenor Group surveyed nearly 7,000 millennials, ages 15-30, in seven markets in Asia. The two Telenor online surveys were conducted in May of 2017 and September-October 2016.

Artificial intelligence: Best peace-building technology

When asked which technology has the largest potential to give rise to peace, 32 percent of the respondents placed their bets on artificial intelligence, followed by the Internet of Things (30 percent), and virtual reality (28 percent). Across all markets, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and virtual reality rank consistently in the top three – suggesting the vast potential seen in these future technologies by the millennial generation.

Youth to leaders: More education, more inclusion

Among social causes that can lead to peace, including environmental protection, unemployment mitigation, education inclusion and civil rights, Asian youth responded that they are most passionate about education. Thirty-seven percent of survey takers ranked this as their top cause. Forty-seven percent of them say that leaders should invest more in developing inclusive education systems that give equal access and opportunities to all. Youth respondents’ second-ranked cause was climate change and global warming (21 percent). Other global issues prioritized by Asia’s millennials include mental health (17 percent), youth unemployment (17 percent), and gender inequality (8 percent).

Innovative, entrepreneurial spirits

One thing that united all markets surveyed was the youths’ own perspectives of their place in the world. Uniformly in all surveyed markets, nearly 40 percent of the youth described themselves as ‘the most innovative and entrepreneurial generation in history’.

Assessing tomorrow’s jobs

In a second Telenor survey, youth in Pakistan , Singapore, Malaysia, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh were polled on their attitudes about their future career, technology’s impact and the skills they need to be best prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. The results indicate that while Asia’s young adults embrace the importance of technology, non-technical human skills still play an important role.

37% of Pakistani youth believes that the most important skills to obtaining a great job in the future will be the ‘ability to inspire others, and leadership capability’

“Today’s youth have opportunities unlike any generation before. They were born into a connected world, and we want to know more about the roles that they believe technology can play, both in their own lives and in bettering the world around them. At Telenor, we believe that connectivity and digital services play a fundamental role in improving lives, and it’s inspiring to learn that Asia’s youth are with us in this mission,” said Ola Jo Tandre, Head of Social Responsibility, Telenor Group.

“This is exactly why we work with them every year through our Telenor Youth Forum, where we have them innovating new solutions to some of the many challenges facing their generation,” he added.

Telenor Youth Forum in final stages of recruitment for 2017 program

Initiatives such as the Telenor Youth Forum provide a global stage for youth to brainstorm and create innovative concepts that can drive real change in the world.

Designed as a year-long program in partnership with the Nobel Peace Centre, the Telenor Youth Forum challenges its delegates with solving major socioeconomic crises facing youth. They are put in teams and paired with mentors from organizations such as UNICEF, Interbridge, the Red Cross, Techfugees and Telenor Research. Delegates learn skills such as service/product design and prototyping, in addition to insights on issues that can only be gained through hands-on experience.

70th Independence Day celebrated in UAE

LAHORE (PR): The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in UAE with national zeal and fervour. Most important events were flag hoisting ceremonies at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai. A large number of UAE-based Pakistanis including women and children attended the ceremonies.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan, hoisted the national flag in Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi. Independence Day messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were read out.

A photographic exhibition by Pakistani artists, Aroosa and Farhad Ally was also arranged (in Embassy) depicting the breathtaking pictures from Northern areas of Pakistan, especially Hunza, as well as the culture and civilization bringing to life trivial phenomenon of the ordinary and unknown which added beauty to the event. Moreover, children from Pakistani schools and members of the Christian community sang national songs with enthusiasm.

Another flag hoisting ceremony in UAE was held in the premises of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai. Brig (r) Syed Javed Hassan, Consul General, hoisted the national flag while the National Anthem was played.

Cake-cutting ceremonies were held at both places to commemorate the Independence Day. Independence Day ceremonies concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Habib Bank marks 70th Independence Day

LAHORE (PR): Habib Bank organised cake cutting ceremony at Haji Camp to celebrate 70th Independence Day on Monday. Director Haj Saeed Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion, whereas Habib Bank Regional chief Mujtaba Naqvi was the guest of honour. Habib Bank Regional Operation Chief Asif Masood, Haj Booth Operational Manager Muhammad Anwar and Habib Bank Assistant Manager Syeed Tanveer also attended the event. On the occasion, participants offered prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan.