ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has trained about 100,000 farmers of rice, wheat, maize and sugarcane across the country during last four year. The farmers were trained under USAID funded Agriculture Innovation Programme (AIP), which would be concluded by the end of current year, said an official of PARC. Under the programme, the farmers of wheat, rice, maize and vegetables were provided different training of soil testing, seed selection, water management and adoption of innovative technologies to enhance per-acre crop yield, he added.