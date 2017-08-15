LAHORE - A delegation of Philippines Embassy in Islamabad visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Philippine Ambassador Daniel Ramos Espiritu, Philippine Honorary Consul General Rizwan Fareed, Philippine Embassy Economic Officer Maria Dolores, Sales and Economic Assistant Sumaira Bibi.

Philippine Embassy, in coordination with the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Lahore, held a briefing on Philippine trade and tourism opportunities at the LCCI. The briefing was also attended by around 20 officials of the LCCI led by its Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and his executive committee. During the briefing, the Philippine Embassy and the LCCI agreed on the need to organise and exchange trade and investment missions to further enhance the bilateral trade and investments between the two counties.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Espiritu highlighted the Pakistan’s and Philippines’ close and cordial ties since the establishment of the bilateral relations between the two countries in 1949, which were evident in the high-level exchanges and agreements signed by both countries.