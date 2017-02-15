KARACHI-Range-bound activities witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday with benchmark index lost 197 points.

Market opened on a weak note on the back of unfortunate terrorist incident in Lahore. During the latter hours, selling pressure was witnessed in the market by skeptical investors as the index lost around 198 points to close at around 49,768 level, brokers said.

Index heavyweight HBL (rose 0.42%) closed in the green zone as the banking company declared its year end result for 2016. In its result, the company posted an EPS of Rs23.23/share along with a dividend announcement of Rs3.5/share taking the full year payout to Rs14/share.

AGTL (dip 2.1%) in the automobile sector lost value to close in red zone as the company declared its year end result for 2016. In its result, the company posted EPS of Rs33.40/share along with a dividend announcement of Rs12.50/share. Dividend declared by the company was slightly less than the market expectation.

SHEL gained to close on its upper circuit for the second consecutive day on the back of the news that the OMC has signed a contract for the supply of lubricants, technical assistance and services to Fatima Group, stated analyst at JS Global.

Strict compliance on in-house financing by the regulator led investors to remain skeptical today as well. Moreover, reduction in the number of margin eligible securities acceptable as collateral from tomorrow also led investors to trim their positions, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Overall, volumes decreased by 2.4 percent to 353 million shares, while value declined by 8.5 percent to Rs17.2 billion/$164 million. Aisha Steel emerged the volume leader with 40 million traded shares.