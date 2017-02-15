HBL declares profit after tax of Rs34b

HBL today declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs34.2 billion for the full year 2016, with earnings per share of Rs23.23.

Along with the results, the bank declared a final dividend of Rs3.50 per share (35%), bringing the total dividend for the year to Rs14 per share. HBL’s balance sheet has grown by 13 percent over December 2015 to reach Rs2.5 trillion. Overall, the bank added Rs250 billion in deposits, while maintaining its CASA ratio. Current accounts increased by more than 16 percent, reaching nearly Rs700 billion with the current account mix improving to 37 percent of total deposits.

In 2016, HBL grew its average domestic current accounts by 19 percent over 2015, enabling the bank to reduce its cost of deposits. With the improved economic climate, lending growth has accelerated with loans growing by over 17 percent, driven by increases in corporate lending, but with strong support from the SME and consumer segments. The bank was thus able to grow net interest income by 5 percent to Rs82.0 billion for 2016.

EcoStar appoints Fahad Mustafa for awareness campaign against deceptive TV screen-sizes

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar is the leading innovator in LED Televisions and smart TV technologies. This nationwide brand has now engaged the famous TV actor and show-host Fahad Mustafa for launching an awareness campaign for the deceptive TV screen-sizes being sold in the market.

In this new TV advertisement, Fahad Mustafa will make the consumers cautious, by revealing the facts about this malpractice observed in LEDTVs market. Being a responsible enterprise that believes in transparency, EcoStar is issuing these public-service messages on media, to advise the buyers to actually measure and confirm the LED screen size, before purchasing any television.

Minister for timely completion of QAAP

LAHORE (PR): Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP) near Shekhupura is indispensable for boosting up the textile industry of Pakistan as it will provide massive economic activity and employment in textile sector.

It was stated by the Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin while presiding over a meeting of Steering committee of QAAP to review work progress on the project. The meeting was also attended among others by ICI Secretary Dr Mujtaba Piracha, QAAP Project Director Shehzad Ahmad and other concerned officer.

Team-PSO sweeps ‘Cholistan Desert Challenge’

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan State Oil-sponsored team has successfully clinched top positions at the ‘Cholistan Desert Challenge’ Jeep Rally 2017 organised at Derawar Fort, Southern Punjab. Five PSO-branded vehicles participated in the rally on behalf of Pakistan State Oil of which three bagged the top positions. Mian Shakeel and Zafar Khan Baloch bagged first positions in A-Stock category and D-Prepared category respectively, while Anas Khan Khakwani stood third in A-prepared category. PSO has been lending great support to promotion of motor sports in the country where the company sees great potential for revival of tourism and economy.