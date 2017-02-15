ISLAMABAD-Interest payment had consumed major chunk of the government’s revenue, as it paid Rs647.4 billion on debt service cost during first half of the ongoing financial year, which is far higher than spending on country’s defence and development.

The federal government had paid Rs587.66 billion as servicing on domestic debt and Rs59.8 billion on foreign loans during July-December of the year 2016-17, according to the official documents of the Ministry of Finance. The government had earmarked Rs1,360 billion in annual budget for paying interest on domestic as well as foreign loans during fiscal year starting from July 2016 to June 2017.

Debt payment always remained on top in consuming budget among three Ds (debt servicing, defence and development). Debt payment is rapidly increasing every year, as the successive governments had taken massive loans from the international financial institutions as well as from local banks. Pakistan’s total external debt and liabilities ballooned to $74.6 billion by the end of September 2016. The break-up shows that the external debt rose to $58.7 billion. The total public debt stood at Rs20.6 trillion by the end of September 2016, an increase of Rs3.15 trillion since June 2015.

Meanwhile, the government had spent Rs336.3 billion on defence of the country, which is 39 percent of the annual defence budget of Rs860.2 billion. The lowest spending among three Ds were on federal development, which remained at 198.27 billion during July-December period of the ongoing financial year. Meanwhile, provincial governments had spent Rs247.4 billion on the development projects.

Pakistan’s budget deficit had reached to Rs799.1 billion (2.4 percent of the GDP) during first half of the year 2016-17 due to massive expenditures and lower tax collection. The country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs2,789.7 billion as compared to revenues of Rs1,990.6 billion, taking the deficit to Rs799.1 billion.

The government might struggle to restrict the budget deficit at 3.8 percent of the GDP (Rs1.276 trillion) during current fiscal year due to missing of tax as well as non-tax collection target. The tax collection shortfall of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had risen to Rs140 billion during seven months (July to January) of the ongoing financial year. Similarly, in non-tax collection, the government had received coalition support fund (CSF).

The documents showed that the government spent Rs131.3 billion on pension payments, Rs51.4 billion on public order and safety affairs, Rs35.3 billion on education, Rs6.1 billion on health and Rs4.6 billion on recreation, culture and religion.

Of the total revenues of Rs1,990.6 billion, the government has collected around Rs249.4 billion as non-tax revenues during the first half of the present fiscal year. In non-tax revenues, the government collected Rs8.9 million as markup on public sector entities, Rs12.2 billion as dividend, Rs87.79 billion as profit of State Bank of Pakistan, Rs4.6 billion as defence, Rs7.1 billion as passport fee and Rs3.6 billion as discount remained on crude oil, Rs24.4 billion as royalties on gas and oil, Rs514 million as windfall levy against crude oil and Rs99.7 billion through other sources.

The four provincial governments recorded budget surplus of Rs42.2 billion during July-December of the current fiscal year as their expenditures remained at Rs1022 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs1064.2 billion.