LAHORE - With a view to denounce the Monday’s terrorist attack at Lahore’s Mall Road, all major wholesale and retail markets and shopping centers of the provincial capital remained closed on Tuesday to show solidarity with the martyrs of the blast.

City’s wholesale markets including Shahalam Market, Circular road markets, Brandreth road markets, Mcloed road markets, Montgomery road markets, Hall road, Biden Road, Azam Market, Moti bazaar, Dabbi Bazar and Akbari mandi remain closed. In the same way, major retail markets of Anarkali, Urdu bazaar, Mall road, Ichra bazaar, yatim Khana bazaar, Township main bazaar, Gulberg main market and Hafiz centre also remained shut to condemn the deadly attack on police yesterday.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Khalid Pervaiz said that all factions of the traders in Lahore had unanimously decided to close their shops to condemn the heinous act of terrorism. He also demanded the government to take strict measures to control law and order situation in the country.

Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Malik also condemned the ugly act of terrorism in Lahore, urging the government to make fool proof security arrangements for the public, as repeated terrorist attacks were badly tarnishing image of the country.

Malik termed this terrorist attack a cowardly act to destabilise the country, aimed at creating an impression of an unsafe place in the eyes of the international community. He said that terrorist attack is damaging the soft image of the city of Lahore which is the city of ‘Zinda Dilan’ citizens and considered the city of parks.

GCCI former president and REAP Ex vice chairman Samee Ullah Ch denounced the act of terrorism and violence in the country and urged the government to provide complete medical support and generous compensation for the victims. The law-enforcement authorities must ensure stronger vigilance and security to bring an end to such atrocities in the country. He said that business community offers its sincere condolences to the families of the martyred and sympathises with the injured persons. “We denounce such acts of terrorism, seek more vigilance and demand an end to such atrocities in the country,” he added. He said that the business community was extremely upset with the existing scenario.

FPCCI former president Mian Idrees said that at a time when the government was striving for attracting foreign investment and encouraging local businesses, the deteriorating law and order situation is putting a reverse gear to all its efforts. While condemning the blast, he said the terror attack in the provincial capital and in front of Punjab Assembly Hall is a failure of the security agencies and an eye opener for those who are sitting at the helm of affairs.