LCCI chief decries FBR raids

LAHORE (STAFF REPORTER): Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to not treat business community as criminals and stop conducting raids at the markets as such practices create harassment amongst the business community. While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) here at the LCCI, Khan said that the business community is the major source of revenue for the government but the FBR is busy to squeeze them. “Tax officials have agreed to suspend raids for one month but this is not the solution. No such action should be taken without taking concerned chamber and association on board”, the LCCI acting president added. He said that importers of automobile spare parts are already paying 100 percent advance sales tax at source even before sales therefore such raids should not been conducted as such measures are disturbing honest taxpayers.

He said that unfortunately concerned Chambers and associations are also not being taken into confidence before taking such ultimate actions in the markets.

The LCCI acting president said that FBR would not be able to meet its revenue target set for the year 2017-18 if anti-business measures like raids on business premises are not stopped.

He urged Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to immediately stop the FBR from this practice that is pushing the tax payers to the wall besides denting the reputation of a business-friendly government. He said that the FBR was constituted to facilitate the businessmen but it is presently doing the other way round through. He said that these acts of the FBR are not only defaming the government but also vitiating the business atmosphere in the Punjab.

BISP to cover all households in Balochistan: Marvi

ISLAMABAD (STAFF REPORTER):BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon has said that the injustices done to the poor population of Balochistan during the previous survey will not be repeated and not a single household in the province will be left out in the National Socio Economic Survey this time. Marvi said this while launching the NSER pilot survey in Kila Saifullah during an Area Opening Meeting which was attended by a large number of local elders and notables. According to a press statement, the BISP chairperson said that the present government has taken initiative of launching a computer-based survey instead of a paper one. She said that in light of the instructions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, injustices done to the poor population of Balochistan during the previous survey will be addressed in the current survey. The total households covered during the previous survey in Kila Saifullah are approximately 30,900 which do not truly represent the poverty in the region. She explained that other improvements in the survey included data verification through NADRA as well as other agencies.

Sharing the success of self-registration approach employed by BISP on trial basis in the district of Nasirabad, she said that against the estimated households of 31,000 covered during the last door-to-door survey, BISP using the desk approach has registered more than 60,000 households which is a remarkable achievement.

Highlighting the importance of NSER, she said that this survey is not only for the poor rather the whole country will benefit from this survey. She said that robust monitoring and spot checks will ensure that this survey is done on apolitical basis. BISP has recently launched door-to-door survey in 16 pilot districts of all provinces and regions including FATA which include Kila Saifullah and Kech districts of Baluchistan. The pilot phase of survey will be completed by May 2017 after which a national roll-out will be launched during August 2017.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai, in his address, appreciated the efforts of the BISP chairperson in reaching out to the poor in the nook and corner of the country. He thanked the chairperson for the launch of NSER survey in Kila Saifullah and assured his full cooperation to BISP during the exercise.

FPCCI to present budget proposals in March

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will present the budgetary proposals for the upcoming budget 2017-18 from business community to the government by mid of March. The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited all chamber of commerce and industries in the country for consultation and for putting up budget proposal from business community, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Mian Shaukat Masud said. “We will put up the budgetary proposal to the government with the consultation of all stake holders”, he said. He said the government should be focused on ease of doing business, which will attract much needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country. Replying to a question, he said electricity prices need to be reduced, which effect the cost of doing business. There is need to reduce the power debt which is also causing hike in electricity prices.

Farmers capacitated on latest techniques of rice cultivation

LAHORE (PR): A capacity building workshop conducted by Rice Partners in collaboration with Inter-cooperation and MARS Food in rural parts of the district Sheikhupura on Tuesday. More than 200 famers were capacitated in four training workshops on soil fertility and water productivity. Rice experts from Pakistan Agricultural and Research council (PARC) including Agronomist addressed the real problems of the rice farmers with small land holding of Sheikhupura District. Talking to the farmers, RPL Project Manager Zafar Iqbal has said that this is time to support poor rice farmers to reduce their cost of production and increase yield by adopting conservation agri techniques. He further briefed the farmers about water scarcity in the country and role of WAPRO in water saving, he explained about the outline & benefits of the WAPRO project for farmer communities. Project Agronomist Imran Sheikh told the farmers about the methods of incorporation of the crop residues in soil rather than burning.

He further guided the farmers about the percentage of nutrients in potash, organic matter and nitrogen in crop residues, which are much needed for soils fertility and water retention capacity of the soils.