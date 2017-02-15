ISLAMABAD- Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), has shown grave concern regarding LPG cylinder blast incidents and advised LPG marketing companies to strictly ensure the compliance of safety instructions at distributor premises.

A press statement issued here stated that Ogra, has shown grave concern regarding LPG cylinder blast incidents reported in the print and electronic media causing casualties and loss of precious human lives and property. All LPG marketing companies have been advised to strictly ensure the compliance of safety instructions at distributor premises in order to avoid any untoward incident in future and to conduct seminars for the awareness of distributors, the statement added. The companies have further been advised to ensure that their respective distributors themselves thoroughly check the LPG cylinder with respect to any physical damage, leakage etc prior to handing over the same to the customers. LPG marketing companies have also been advised to instruct their distributors to educate every customer through posters displayed at distributor’s premises on safe use of LPG cylinders and also circulate the brochure among the customers for the awareness of the safety measures.

In addition, the LPG companies have also been advised to continue the awareness campaign in an effective manner for the general public on the safe use of LPG through media especially during the winter season.