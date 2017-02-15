The prices of the Petroleum products were increased by Re 1 on Wednesday for the month of February, 2017.

It was announced by Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar during a press conference in Islamabad.

Dar said that the prices of Light Diesel and Kerosene Oil will be expired on 28th February and till then the old prices are being maintained.

“Ministry of Finance would suffer an extra burden of three billion rupees as it will not fully transfer the impact of higher oil prices in the international market,” the minister claimed.

The new rates of the petroleum products will be applicable by 12 midnight on Wednesday.