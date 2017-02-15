KARACHI - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi has emphasized upon the need for implementing reforms for investor protection in a forceful and timely manner, and in particular advised the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) Board chairman to ensure that there is no compromise on this aspect.

Hijazi said this at a meeting held on Tuesday between the board of directors of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and full bench of the SECP wherein the matter of recent broker default at PSX was discussed in detail.

The PSX board shared findings and recommendations of an internal inquiry into the recent broker default and role of the Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of the Exchange in timely detection and reporting of the same.

During the meeting, a number of measures were discussed which were directed for implementation by the commission in its previous meeting with the PSX board held on February 8, 2016. In order to strengthen the Exchange’s capacity as a frontline regulator, PSX agreed to put in place a stronger inspection regime for brokers, and on the need to establish a national level brokers’ association as a self-regulatory organization under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997.

The SECP chairman advised the Exchange to expedite sale of assets of defaulting brokers and put in all efforts for early resolution of pending litigation in order to ensure that all pending claims of investors are satisfied in an expeditious manner, in particular small investors. The SECP also advised PSX to provide fortnightly update on all pending cases to the commission. PSX was further directed to expedite implementation of the regulations relating to standardisation of brokers’ back office software as advised by SECP previously, which could have played a critical role in avoiding the recent broker defaults.

The SECP stressed upon PSX to introduce stringent requirements for opening and operating branch offices by brokers and for strict monitoring of such branch offices for regulatory compliance, to ensure investor protection and discourage brokers from circumventing regulatory requirements. The SECP chairman expressed his concern over some single member companies acting as stockbrokers and directed the Exchange to ensure all such brokers convert to a private or public company within specified time period.