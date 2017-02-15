ISLAMABAD-UAE has lifted the eight year old ban on import of poultry and its products from Pakistan.

The UAE has granted permission to import day old chicks and hatching eggs form the companies which are certified for export ministry, possess health certificates and certified for export by the UAE. This was announced by Ministry of Commerce after receipt of formal communications of lifting of ban.

The UAE had imposed a ban on the import of poultry in 2006 after avian influenza (bird flu) broke out in Pakistan. However, Pakistan had been declared disease-free in 2008, which was also certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Earlier, Pakistan Poultry Association had held several meetings with the commerce ministry and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in last few years asking for making efforts to lift ban imposed by the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said, “Pakistan appreciates the lifting of ban on poultry by our longstanding trading partner and brotherly nation UAE”. The minister also appreciated the cooperation extended by PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

He lauded efforts by Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Pakistan Department for Plant Protection and acknowledged Pakistan Poultry Association for their professional support during recent visit of UAE poultry inspectors.

The UAE annually imports more than $700 million of poultry products, a market from which Pakistan was barred for 8 years. Lifting of the ban will open this market for Pakistan exporters, who have made commendable technological progress in recent years.