PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has welcomed the Danish government’s initiative of transferring technology to the province for promotion of agriculture and renewable energy.

The chief minister was talking to Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke, who met him at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar on Saturday.

On the occasion, Khattak said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered tremendous potential for investment in natural resources, adding that the provincial government wanted exploiting natural resources on scientific lines. He assured that the government would facilitate investment in the sector.

The chief minister said that his government had a policy of giving various incentives to investors to develop surface water resources for hydro-power generation and provide the locally produced electricity to industries on concessional rates. The provincial government would always welcome Danish companies to come and invest in different sectors, he added. The chief minister and the Danish ambassador agreed to promote mutual relations in trade, culture, commerce and other sectors.

The Danish ambassador offered transfer of technologies for promotion of industrial, power, agricultural and other sectors and investment in KP. He also apprised the chief minister about the Danish community’s interest in direct investment in the province.

While appreciating the initiative of Danish companies, the chief minister said the province had simplified the procedure for industrialisation, eliminating the no objection certificate (NOC) condition and providing one window operation to facilitate the investors. He said the government was already providing concessions and other facilities to investors. The chief minister said his government had redefined the economic direction of the province.

The province had an investment-friendly environment and the government had already started exploiting energy and other sectors and constructing small and medium dams for the energy and agriculture purposes.

“We are also working on the revival of sick industrial units and developing new industrial zones”, Khattak said.

This region was going to be a trade and commercial centre in the near future, he added. He said the provincial government was keen to promote trade and mutual relations with other countries. During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to promote bilateral trade and commercial activities.